Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Barclays decreased their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 316,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,326,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,728,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 1,304,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

