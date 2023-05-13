HC Wainwright Weighs in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

