Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.46. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 42.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 61,185 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

