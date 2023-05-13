American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

AMBZ opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. American Business Bank has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

