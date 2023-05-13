American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Business Bank Stock Performance
AMBZ opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. American Business Bank has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.
About American Business Bank
