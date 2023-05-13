China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,200 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the April 15th total of 350,100 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 4.2 %

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

CJJD opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.65.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

