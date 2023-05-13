East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Up 109.8% in April

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,245,400 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the April 15th total of 4,883,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
East Buy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. East Buy has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
About East Buy
