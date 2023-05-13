East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Up 109.8% in April

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,245,400 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the April 15th total of 4,883,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. East Buy has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc.

