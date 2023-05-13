Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Expands By 109.9%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the April 15th total of 895,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.60%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Further Reading
