iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 111.9% in April

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,594,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.