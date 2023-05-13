Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Increases By 112.8%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Medigus Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MDGS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medigus has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

