Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in April

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the April 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Agronomics Stock Down 6.9 %
OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is 0.16. Agronomics has a one year low of 0.12 and a one year high of 0.27.
Agronomics Company Profile
