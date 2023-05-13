Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in April

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the April 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Agronomics Stock Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is 0.16. Agronomics has a one year low of 0.12 and a one year high of 0.27.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

