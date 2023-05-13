AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AEON Financial Service Price Performance

Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.