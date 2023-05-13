AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABSSF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $5.50 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

