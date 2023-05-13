Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Rises By 39.2%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,321.8 days.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

