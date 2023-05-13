ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 0.7 %

AGESY opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.