Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.
Anglo American Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $28.54 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.
About Anglo American
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American (AAUKF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.