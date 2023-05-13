Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $28.54 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

