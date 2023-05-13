Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

ADVZF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

