ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.7 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 2.3 %
ACSAF stock opened at C$33.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.51. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of C$21.93 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
