adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $89.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2439 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 559.09%.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 8.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.