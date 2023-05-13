Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Algoma Central stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

About Algoma Central

(Get Rating)

See Also

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.