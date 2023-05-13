Piper Sandler Raises Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target to $46.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

