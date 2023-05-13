Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 612,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 977,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

