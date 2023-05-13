Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

