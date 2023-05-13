Truist Financial Cuts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $55.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $21.88 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

