RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) PT Raised to $19.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
RCM Technologies Price Performance
RCMT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.