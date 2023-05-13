Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,514 shares of company stock worth $4,383,916 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

