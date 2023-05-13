Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Increases By 116.7%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BWAQ stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Blue World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAQ. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,481,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Blue World Acquisition by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 157,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

