Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Up 116.7% in April

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTIA opened at $17.70 on Friday. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

