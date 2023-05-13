Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the April 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of £614,446.37 and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01).
About Argo Blockchain
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBKF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.