Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the April 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of £614,446.37 and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

