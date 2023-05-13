Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 117.3% in April

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the April 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Aurcana Silver Price Performance

Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.75. Aurcana Silver has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

