i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $34.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.62% from the stock’s current price.
i3 Verticals Stock Up 1.8 %
IIIV stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $707.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
