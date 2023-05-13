i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $34.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.62% from the stock’s current price.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 1.8 %

IIIV stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $707.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

