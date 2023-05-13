Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICHR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ICHR opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $792.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ichor has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ichor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.