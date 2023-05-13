IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $88.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

IAC stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.13. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in IAC by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in IAC by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,269,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

