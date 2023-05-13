Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Boosted by Analyst

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of AGL opened at $24.15 on Friday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at $80,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after buying an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,103. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

