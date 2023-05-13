Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 840,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

