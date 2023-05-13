Brokers Offer Predictions for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.16 million.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 1.0 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.