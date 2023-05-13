Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.60.

TSE NPI opened at C$29.27 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$27.20 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.70.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.