Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut by HC Wainwright

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Vericel in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Vericel Stock Down 0.6 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

VCEL opened at $32.79 on Friday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -91.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.