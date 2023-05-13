The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 6,776 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,118,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,115,438.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE HHC opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 109,779 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $1,788,000.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

