Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $500,950.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $218.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

