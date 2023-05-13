Steven A. Webster Acquires 20,000 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.