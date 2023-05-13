Robert Lisy Sells 25,000 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $642,875.10.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $843.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

