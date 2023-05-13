Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Purchases $600,698.22 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 39,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $600,698.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,205.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

