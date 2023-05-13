Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells $699,548.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

ACLS stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

