Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $649,600.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $64.07 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,681.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

