Jason R. Vanderbrink Sells 26,500 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

