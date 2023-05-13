Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Buys $712,085.75 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after buying an additional 81,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

