Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells 92,700 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,361.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.

Frontier Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.81 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

