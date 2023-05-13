FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Increased by Chardan Capital

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCGN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Ocugen Stock Down 3.5 %

OCGN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,617,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,111,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 283,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 337,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 693,786 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

