Robert T. Traub Sells 3,650 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $748,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KWR stock opened at $201.82 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $216.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -560.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average is $186.87.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

