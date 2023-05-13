Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $720,337.60 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

